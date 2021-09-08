FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. Jenkins has spent his NFL career demonstrating he can thrive at just about every spot on the offensive line at one time or another. Now the Pro Bowl left guard looks forward to his biggest test yet as he fills in for injured All-Pro selection David Bakhtiari at left tackle and leads a Packers line that likely will include two rookie starters. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)