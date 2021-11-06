Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. With reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list and unavailable to play Sunday, Nov. 7, at Kansas City, the Green Bay Packers are about to discover just what they have in quarterback Jordan Love. The 2020 first-round pick from Utah State will make his first career start against the Chiefs.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)