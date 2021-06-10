Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers’ absence from the Green Bay Packers’ minicamp means more opportunities for 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who now must prepare for the possibility he could open the season as a starting quarterback after not playing a single down his rookie year. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)