FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins looks to block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Jenkins has spent his NFL career demonstrating he can thrive at just about every spot on the offensive line at one time or another. Now the Pro Bowl left guard looks forward to his biggest test yet as he fills in for injured All-Pro selection David Bakhtiari at left tackle and leads a Packers line that likely will include two rookie starters. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)