FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur say they expect Aaron Rodgers to remain their team’s starting quarterback in 2021 and beyond. Gutekunst and LaFleur made those comments Monday, Feb. 1,m 2021, during season-ending Zoom sessions with reporters. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)