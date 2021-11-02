FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers have released Jaylon Smith less than a month after signing the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker. Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, that the 26-year-old Smith has been released.(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)