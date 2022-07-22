FILE - Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy introduces head coach Matt LaFleur at a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers’ revenues and profits soared above their pre-pandemic levels over the last year as they capitalized on the opportunity to play in full stadiums again. Packers officials released their financial totals for the 2022 fiscal year on Friday, July 22, 2022, three days before the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise holds its annual shareholders meeting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)