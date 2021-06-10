FILE - Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) is shown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. The Green Bay Packers have added a veteran presence at inside linebacker by signing De’Vondre Campbell. Campbell comes to Green Bay after starting all 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season and posting 99 tackles, including 69 solos.(AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)