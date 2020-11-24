Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will change to all rain by the afternoon hours. High 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.