FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Billy Winn warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Winn encountered all kinds of adversity before making one of the NFL’s most improbable comebacks this season. Yet he could always look inside his own home for inspiration. Whenever he wanted to feel sorry for himself over his misfortune with injuries, Winn only needed to witness his wife’s battle with lupus to understand he had it comparably easy. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)