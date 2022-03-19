FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. The Las Vegas Raiders have traded two draft picks to Green Bay for All-Pro receiver Adams. A person familiar with the move said Thursday, March 17, the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in April's draft and another draft pick to the Packers to reunited Adams with his college quarterback Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)