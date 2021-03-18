FILE - Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams pushes off Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Devin White during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo. A person familiar with the situation says running back Jamaal Williams has agreed to sign with the Detroit Lions The person spoke Wednesday, March 21, 2021, on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)