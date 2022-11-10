FILE - Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his lone Super Bowl title with Mike McCarthy as his coach before their relationship eventually soured. Rodgers says they’ve since made amends and communicated recently as McCarthy prepares to return to Lambeau Field to work the opposing sideline as the Dallas Cowboys’ coach. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)