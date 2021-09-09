FILE - In this Dec 19. 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Green Bay, Wis. After a tumultuous offseason in which his future with the Packers appeared in doubt, reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is ready to begin his 17th – and perhaps final – season in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)