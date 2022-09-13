Perhaps next summer Matt LaFleur will play his starters in the preseason.
For the second straight year, LaFleur bubble-wrapped his team during the exhibition season. The only starters LaFleur played in Green Bay’s three preseason games were his starting offensive line and rookie linebacker Quay Walker.
For the second straight year, the Packers were then whipped in their season opener.
On Sunday, Green Bay was out of sync from the start, had far too many mental mistakes and was drilled by host Minnesota, 23-7. A year ago, the Packers were hammered by New Orleans, 38-3.
“This is two years in a row we’ve come out Week 1 and have not look prepared,” LaFleur said. “So I think all of us will look inward and we’ll make the necessary corrections because there’s no time to feel sorry for yourself in this league.”
The Packers now have 10 total points in their last two season openers. The last time they had fewer was 2005-06, when they scored a combined three points in those two games.
Detroit beat Green Bay, 17-3, in the 2005 season-opener, which was Mike Sherman’s final year as head coach. And Chicago blanked the Packers, 26-0, in the 2006 season-opener, which was Mike McCarthy’s first game as Green Bay’s head coach.
“You’d love to be sitting here with very few mental mistakes in the first game because that eliminates you guys the opportunity to write about playing in the preseason or any of that stuff,” Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But the truth is, we’re professionals. There’s an expectation of performance. It starts with preparation. There was just too many preparation issues. That was surprising.”
Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the Vikings’ win over the Packers.
THE GOOD RUN GAME: There weren’t many positives for the Packers, but Green Bay’s running backs were effective. The only problem is they didn’t touch the ball enough.
A.J. Dillon had 10 carries for 45 yards (4.5) and a touchdown. Dillon also led the Packers with five receptions for 46 yards.
Aaron Jones had just five carries, but ran for 49 yards (9.8). Jones also caught three passes for 27 yards.
For some reason, though, LaFleur didn’t lean more heavily on his terrific 1-2 punch.
“We need to get them the ball more, especially in the run game,” LaFleur said. “I thought we were running the ball pretty efficiently. We had a couple of explosive runs. I thought our backs, I really love how they competed. I mean, they were fighting for every inch out there.”
ROBERT TONYAN: The Packers’ tight end tore his ACL in Week 8 last season. Tonyan’s recovery went extremely well and he made his return to the field Sunday.
Tonyan finished with three catches for 36 yards. And for a Green Bay team with virtually no tight end talent behind Tonyan, his return was an enormous blessing.
“He looks great,” Rodgers said of Tonyan last week. “He’s really gifted. He has great hands. He’s a really intuitive route runner. He’s got great instincts.”
And fortunately for the Packers, Tonyan was back on the field displaying all of those qualities Sunday.
THE BAD AARON RODGERS: The 18thyear quarterback wasn’t sharp and was out of sync with his new wide receivers throughout the game.
Rodgers finished 22 of 34 for just 195 yards, an average of only 5.7 yards per pass attempt. Rodgers threw one interception, no touchdowns and finished with a passer rating of just 40.7.
Rodgers also had little to no chemistry with a wide receiver group that’s now without Davante Adams. Green Bay’s wideouts combined for 12 receptions and 120 yards, while Adams — who’s now playing for Las Vegas -— had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown all by himself.
Perhaps things would have been different if Rodgers hadn’t skipped the overwhelming majority of Green Bay’s offseason program. That would have given him additional time to gain some chemistry with his new wideouts.
Instead, Rodgers — the highest-paid player in NFL history — opted to miss that time, and for the second straight year, he struggled mightily in Week 1.
STREAK HALTED: Rodgers threw his first interception against an NFC North team since Dec. 29, 2019. That came in the regular season finale against Detroit.
During his 12 divisional games since then, Rodgers threw 38 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The Packers went 9-3 in those games.
Late in the first half, though, Rodgers threw deep for Randall Cobb, but Minnesota safety Harrison Smith made a leaping interception.
“The pick was a real dumb decision by me,” Rodgers said. “The play was a good play and we totally blocked it wrong.”
Rodgers also lost a fumble in the third quarter after being sacked by linebacker Jordan Hicks.
PROTECTION — OR LACK THEREOF: Rodgers was under duress all day, in large part because Green Bay was without starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Without those two Pro Bowlers, Yosh Nijman started at left tackle and Royce Newman played right tackle.
With the line revamped, Rodgers was sacked four times and knocked down several more. Part of that was on Rodgers for holding the ball too long. But much of it was also due to an overmatched offensive line.
“That’s an excuse, so we don’t like to say that,” Rodgers said of playing without Jenkins and Bakhtiari. “These guys are NFL players. There’s expectation for whoever’s in there that they’re going to play well. We had a lot of chances today. I’m not taking anything away from their defense, but we hurt ourselves many times, myself included. We had a lot of opportunities to score more than seven.”
Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins are recovering from ACL injuries, and the Packers are anxiously awaiting their return.
Bakhtiari tore his ACL on Dec. 31, 2020, and has had three surgeries during his comeback attempt. Bakhtiari participated in team drills last Wednesday and Thursday, but did not practice Friday and was inactive Sunday.
Jenkins tore his ACL in late-November of 2021, opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, then came off the PUP list on Aug. 21.
While the Packers were cautiously optimistic both players would be ready for the opener, that wasn’t the case. And Minnesota took full advantage.
RUN DEFENSE: Much was made this summer of Green Bay’s potentially dominant defense. And that unit could eventually become a force.
But the Packers’ run defense has been a problem for years, and Sunday was no different.
Minnesota ran for 126 yards on 28 carries and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook carried 20 times for 90 yards (4.5) and Alexander Mattison added 36 yards on eight carries (4.5).
If the Packers want to become an elite defense, they have to be much more stout against the run.
THE UGLY CONTAINING JEFFERSON: Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson is one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers. During his first two years in the league, Jefferson had 196 receptions, 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The way Jefferson ran free on Sunday, though, you’d think the Packers had never heard of him.
Jefferson finished with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. And on a handful of his receptions, Jefferson was left wide open.
Afterwards, Packers All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander said he had lobbied to match up with Jefferson, but his request was denied.
“All week, (I was) asking for that matchup,” Alexander said. “But it ain't about me. It's about the team. It ain’t about me. If it was my way, you know what I would be doing.”
Green Bay plays a good deal of zone coverage, which LaFleur said makes it hard to simply tell Alexander to shadow Jefferson.
“It doesn’t necessarily always work that way,” LaFleur said. “If you just commit to playing man coverage the whole game, sure, you could do it. But they do a nice job of putting him in different positions, whether it’s in the slot, whether it’s motioning. “It seemed like he was in motion quite a bit, just moving him all over the place. You’ve got to give him credit. They put him in premier spots and attacked our coverages well.”
CHRISTIAN WATSON: The rookie wide receiver had a chance to make his first play in a Packers uniform an unforgettable one.
On Green Bay’s first offensive snap of the season, Watson lined up wide right from the Packers’ 25-yard line and ran a go route. Watson whipped cornerback Patrick Peterson and Rodgers delivered a perfect pass.
Watson was two steps behind Peterson and safety Harrison Smith was late to arrive. The ball hit Watson in stride at Minnesota’s 30yard line and he had a clear path to the end zone.
Instead, the ball slipped through Watson’s hands in a play that was a forecast of things to come for Green Bay.
“It’s tough, obviously,” Watson said. “I missed the first one. You don’t know how many more you’re going to have. You’re assuming there’s going to be a lot more, obviously, it’s the first one. It obviously was tough. It’s a play that I know I can make. I just go forward knowing that I’ve made that play 100 times in the past and I’m going to make it the next time it comes my way.”
FIRST HALF: The Packers were completely dominated in the first half and trailed, 17-0, at the break.
Minnesota outgained Green Bay, 262-100, and had 12 first downs to just six for the Packers. The Vikings averaged 7.5 yards per play and Green Bay averaged 3.8 yards per play.
Minnesota averaged 7.5 yards per pass play to 4.3 yards for Green Bay. And the Packers’ five first-half possessions went punt-punt-turnover on downs-punt-interception.
“Certainly it’s disappointing,” LaFleur said. “I thought our guys were locked in, ready to go. Like I said, I thought the effort was outstanding.
“It’s just disappointing when you have a veteran group at certain spots and you do have those miscommunications or just guys not playing their responsibilities, so that’s going to be a point of emphasis and we’ll make sure we get that corrected, and we’ll have to get it corrected in an urgent manner.”