GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers were 27-3 in their last 30 meetings with Detroit at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur were 18-1 in regular season games played in December and January since 2019.
And while the Packers’ playoff hopes were alive and well Sunday night, the Lions had been eliminated from the postseason 40 minutes before they faced Green Bay.
While all of that made the Packers a substantial favorite, the Lions had other ideas.
“We don't want them to go (to the playoffs),” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said of the Packers. “That’s our motivation.”
Well, the Lions didn’t let the Packers go.
Detroit played smarter, harder and better and ended the Packers’ playoff dreams with a shocking 20-16 win.
Green Bay’s four-game winning streak was snapped, it fell to 8-9 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2018.
“I think this is probably the lowest it’s been in my four years here of just understanding how close we were and how short of the goal that we came,” Packers wideout Allen Lazard said.
Detroit finished the year 9-8, and its win allowed Seattle — and not Green Bay — to capture the NFC’s seventh and final playoff spot.
“We had a lot of expectations this year, and I don’t think none of us really met those expectations,” nose tackle Kenny Clark said. “We had spurts. Definitely had spurts of playing dominant football, and this last month we did a great job getting turnovers or whatever the case may be. Yeah, that was encouraging, but again we have to find a way to consistently bring that, game in and game out.”
The Packers never got that against the Lions — and their offseason started earlier than anyone envisioned.
Here’s the good, bad and ugly from Detroit’s stunning win over Green Bay.
THE GOOD
CHRISTIAN WATSON: The Packers’ rookie wideout eclipsed the 100-yard barrier for the third time this year — all coming since Nov. 13.
Watson caught five passes for 104 yards, highlighted by an acrobatic 45-yard reception late in the third quarter at the Lions’ 14-yard line. Two plays later, Rodgers fired a 13-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard to give Green Bay a 16-13 lead.
“That’s what you ask for, especially for him to step up on that stage throughout the season in big-time games, step up and make some big-time plays,” wideout Randall Cobb said of Watson. “I think the sky’s the limit for him.
“I saw it when he first walked in here — just his ability. To see him continue to put it together and grow throughout the season was special to watch and I look forward to seeing where his career takes him.”
MASON CROSBY: The 38-year-old Crosby is the second-oldest kicker in the league, behind only San Francisco’s Robbie Gould (40). But Crosby continues to perform at a high level.
Crosby made three field goals Sunday — kicks of 22, 49 and 48 yards. Crosby’s lone miss came from 53 yards when he hit the crossbar, and the ball bounced back towards the endzone.
Crosby finished the season 25-of-29 on field goals (86.2%), the fifth-best year of his 16-year career.
“The competitor in me and all that, there’s going to be evaluation like there is every offseason,” said Crosby, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. “How do I feel? Can I push to keep going? Obviously it’s hard to speculate as it ends right now today, but with how my mind feels and how I feel mentally going into this offseason, I’m ready to keep pushing to try and do it a little longer.”
THIS AND THAT: Robert Tonyan made an acrobatic, 21-yard catch in the second quarter that led to Crosby’s third field goal of the night. … Quarterback Aaron Rodgers used a hard count to get Lions rookie defensive end James Houston to jump off sides late in the second quarter. … Matt LaFleur won a challenge when he protested a 15-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown reception. The catch would have given the Lions a first down, but instead it forced Detroit to punt. … Rookie first round defensive end Devonte Wyatt, who entered the game with 0.5 sacks this season, had his first full sack of the year. … Cobb moved into fifth place on the franchise’s all-time receptions list with 532. … Keisean Nixon’s average of 28.83 yards per kickoff return is the best single-season mark in franchise history among players with 30-plus kickoff returns.
THE BAD
CARELESS RODGERS: Aaron Rodgers had just 13 total interceptions from 2019-2021. On Sunday, Rodgers threw his 12th interception of 2022, the second most in his career.
The only season Rodgers threw more interceptions came in 2008 — his first year as a starter — when he threw 13.
The 12th interception for No. 12 came late in the fourth quarter with the Packers in a 20-16 hole. Rodgers took a deep shot for wideout Christian Watson, but Detroit safety Kerby Joseph read the play perfectly and intercepted Rodgers.
“I felt like the safety was in the middle of the field, and was trying to work the other side,” Rodgers said. “Bobby (Tonyan), whoever was running the through route got knocked off, and felt like I was about to get rocked and just tried to lay one up to Christian and didn’t get enough on it.”
Joseph also intercepted Rodgers twice in Detroit’s Week 9 win over Green Bay. That made Joseph the first player to intercept Rodgers three times in a season.
“You know, Aaron Rodgers was my favorite quarterback growing up,” Joseph said. “The Packers were my favorite team. So I've been watching him my whole life. That's kind of how I be knowing how to get in his head and see his eyes and stuff.”
RED ZONE, DEAD ZONE: The Packers entered the game ranked 23rd in red zone offense, scoring touchdowns on just 51.9% of their trips inside the 20.
Things weren’t any better on Green Bay’s first drive of the night. The Packers had first-and-goal from the 5, but two run plays and an incomplete pass netted just one yard.
Crosby then made a 22-yard field goal.
“Yeah, I would say that there’s a lot that we have to study this offseason,” LaFleur said. “Whether it was poor play design or lack of execution or all of the above, it wasn’t good enough. Just, we did a pisspoor job in the red zone and I’ve said it before: sometimes you kick enough field goals and you’re going to get yourself beat, and that’s kind of what happened.”
ALL GAS NO BRAKE: Matt LaFleur first used the phrase “all gas, no brake” during his rookie season of 2019. Aside from losing his nerve in the 2020 NFC Championship, LaFleur has been extremely aggressive ever since.
Often times, though, that approach can backfire — and it did early on Sunday.
The Packers had a fourth-and-1 on their own 32. Green Bay brought wideout Allen Lazard in motion, handed him the ball, but he was dumped for a 1-yard loss by linebacker Alex Anzalone.
It would be one thing to call that play for speedy wideout Christian Watson. But Lazard is one of the Packers’ slowest receivers, making the decision to give him the ball a curious one.
The Packers’ defense held, but Detroit did get a 37-yard field goal from Michael Badgley that tied the game, 3-3.
“Not that we ever rely on analytics, but if you look at anything they’re going to tell you to go for it in that situation,” LaFleur said. “We thought we had a look. Obviously didn’t. They played the heck out of the play and it ended up costing us.”
BUTTER FINGERS: Green Bay led, 9-3, late in the first half and was driving to take a two-score lead.
On a second-and-4, Rodgers checked down to Aaron Jones for an 8-yard gain. But Jones fumbled and Detroit’s Will Harris recovered with 1:16 left in the half.
That was the fifth fumble of the year for Jones, the second-most among all running backs in the NFL.
“Just got to be better in that situation, high and tight, but can’t have that,” Jones said. “It’s tough, but I’ll be better next year, better ball security, all around, not just ball security my game as a whole will be better next year.”
THIS AND THAT: Packers right tackle Yosh Nijman allowed two first half sacks to Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, then was benched for rookie Zach Tom. … Detroit’s Kalif Raymond caught a 43-yard pass from Jared Goff at Green Bay’s 1-yard line. One play later, former Packer Jamaal Williams had his 16th rushing TD of the year. Williams would later score the game winning TD — his 17th of the season — which set a new Detroit single-season record. … Wideout Romeo Doubs had a pair of critical drops. … Return ace Keisean Nixon was held to 19.8 yards per kickoff return.
THE UGLY
QUAY WALKER: There’s only one player in NFL history that’s been ejected from two games in the same season.
Walker, the Packers’ rookie linebacker, now has the stench of that title attached to his name.
Walker made one of the dumbest moves of the season Sunday when he shoved a Lions’ trainer who was trying to attend to injured running D’Andre Swift. Walker was initially penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, then after the league office in New York reviewed the play, he was disqualified.
Walker was also hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty and thrown out of the game in a Week 8 loss at Buffalo. There, Walker pushed Buffalo practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the Bills’ sideline.
“Another rookie mistake. Selfish,” Walker said Monday. “Just a selfish act of me. Very, just very stupid and dumb. I’ll say immature of me. Once again, made the same mistake twice. I just always seem to overreact at times and I did it again last night. That was pretty much it.”
Walker was the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 draft and one of Green Bay’s two first round draft picks.
Walker had a dreadful score of nine on the 50-question Wonderlic test before last year’s draft. That raised red flags with several general managers.
“Just got to work on controlling my emotions,” Walker said. “It’s just a fault that I have. I’m human just like everybody else. I make mistakes, this just happens to be one that I made twice.
“But just got to learn from them. I’m just like everybody else. I just so happen to put a helmet on, and play football. But just a fault that I have to work on. I just pray God show mercy and have mercy for the ones that have negative things to say about me.”
Walker had a solid rookie season and led the Packers in tackles. But keeping his emotions in check will be one of his greatest challenges in 2023 — and beyond.
“That is unacceptable,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said afterwards. “I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. I mean, we’ve had a guy get ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career and we’ve got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards that we set for these players. And we’ve got to better and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”
Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay’s second first round draft pick in April, also threw a shoulder into the same trainer, but officials and the league office initially missed that transgression.
Both players could still face fines or future disciplinary action from the league.
RASUL DOUGLAS: The Lions trailed, 9-3, with 2 seconds left in the first half and kicker Michael Badgley lined up for a 48-yard field goal. Midway through the second quarter, Badgley had missed a 46-yarder.
Before Badgley’s kick, the Packers called timeout and Douglas came to grab the football. His goal: to make sure Badgley didn't get a practice kick.
There was some light shoving between the teams, then Douglas shoved the facemask of offensive lineman Dan Skipper.
Douglas was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness, shortening the field goal attempt to 33 yards. Badgley drilled that and trimmed Green Bay’s lead to 9-6 at halftime.
“I smacked the ball out of the center’s hand, and (Skipper) pushed me, and I just pushed him back, and they just called a flag,” Douglas said. “I feel like that was a good thing for me to do, but the result at the end is bad thing, and I pushed him back.”
RODGERS VANISHES: Aaron Rodgers, who signed a three-year, $150.8 million contract extension last offseason, is the highest paid player in NFL history. But he continues to perform like a practice squad quarterback with big games on the line.
Green Bay’s season has ended following home losses for three straight years. The Packers lost the 2020 NFC Championship at home to Tampa Bay, dropped a 2021 divisional playoff game to San Francisco and fell to the Lions Sunday.
In the fourth quarter of those games, Rodgers has gone a combined 10-of-24 for just 83 yards with one interception and no touchdowns. That calculates to a dreadful passer rating of 33.9.
On Sunday, Rodgers was just 2-of-6 in the fourth quarter for 12 yards with one interception, no TDs and a miniscule passer rating of 2.8.
For years, the biggest knock on Rodgers is he fades to black in crucial moments and big games. Sunday was no different.
“I mean it all hurts,” Rodgers said. “Doesn’t matter who you’re losing to or where it’s at. We’ve won a lot of big games and we’ve lost some heartbreakers, as well. It doesn’t really matter where it is. It doesn’t feel good.”
Especially when your $50 million quarterback fails to deliver time and time again.