With Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers are in a "win-and-get-in" scenario for the playoffs. They play against the Lions at home.
How are you feeling about the Packers' chances?
Will the Packers make it into the 2022-23 NFL playoffs?
With seven playoff spots available in the NFC, six are locked in. The Packers, Lions and Seahawks are vying for the last spot. If the Packers win their game against the Lions, the result of the Seahawks game won't matter as a Packers win moves them above the Seahawks in the tiebreaker rules. If the Packers lose, they are eliminated. In order to get in, the Lions need a win and they need the Seahawks to lose to the Rams.
Rest of the NFC playoff picture
The Eagles, Cowboys and Giants are in from the NFC East. With a win next week against the Giants, the Eagles would be the champions of the NFC East and earn a first round bye. If the Cowboys beat the Commanders, the Eagles lose and the 49ers lose to the Cardinals, the Cowboys would earn the first round bye.
The 49ers are already the champions of the NFC West. They can earn the first round bye with a win over the Cardinals but also need the Eagles to lose.
If all three teams in contention lose, than the Eagles would get the bye.
The Vikings had previously clinched the NFC North. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South.
The NFL will release the game times for Week 18 on Monday.