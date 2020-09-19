FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses a meeting of European soccer leaders at the congress of the UEFA governing body in Amsterdam's Beurs van Berlage, Netherlands. FIFA president Gianni Infantino met with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 to discuss bringing back fans to soccer stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic. Infantino said it was the first of several meetings planned with government leaders. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)