Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.