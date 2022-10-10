Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule speaks during a news conference after their loss against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule following a 1-4 start to the season, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Oct. 10, because the team has not yet announced the decision. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)