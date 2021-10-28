Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.