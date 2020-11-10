Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.