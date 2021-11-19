2021 WIAA Division 3 State Football Championship Recap WIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Division 3 Friday’s Result Pewaukee 15, Rice Lake 6 PEWAUKEE 15 RICE LAKE 6 Scoring by Quarter Rice Lake 0 6 0 0 — 6 Pewaukee 8 0 0 7 — 15 How They Scored Pew: Carson Hansen 1 run (Logan Schill run) RL: Cole Fenske 4 run (run failed) Pew: Hansen 26 run (Nick Dettlaff kick)

MADISON — Carson Hansen saw daylight.

It wasn’t long before he saw gold.

The senior quarterback scored on a 26-yard run with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in regulation to put the championship on ice, and the Pirates made the most of their first trip to Camp Randall Stadium, defeating Rice Lake 15-6 in the WIAA Division 3 state final on Friday

“It was kind of crazy,” Hansen said. “I was kind of stumbling and I lifted my head up and I was like, ‘Wow, there’s no one over here,’ and I was in the end zone. Everyone came running up and it was a great feeling.”

Senior defensive back Nick Schroeder picked off Rice Lake quarterback Cole Fenske moments later as Pewaukee (12-2) would then go into victory formation.

“We figured the first team to 21 might have a chance to win and obviously it ended up being first team to eight,” Pewaukee coach Justin Friske said.

Hansen would not be denied on the Pirates’ championship-clinching drive.

He rushed for a pair of first downs as Rice Lake (11-3) was forced to burn its final two timeouts. Then Hansen broke free up the middle and stumbled as he neared the goal line, but the Warriors appeared content with letting him score with hopes of a missed extra point to keep it a one-score game.

“I was really just trying to hold onto the ball,” Hansen said. “I kept saying, ‘Stay in bounds.’ I saw a cutback lane up the middle and it ended up working out. I almost tripped but I stayed up and got the touchdown.”

But senior Nick Dettlaff’s kick was true. Not long after, the Pirates were spilling onto the field in celebration.

“Honestly it all feels surreal,” Pewaukee senior Max Sheridan said. “I’ve been telling everyone I don’t know if I should be happy that we won or sad that the season’s over.”

It was a season that lasted longer than the seeding process projected, as the Pirates entered the Division 3 playoffs as a No. 5 seed. They would prove to be road warriors, winning three straight games via shutout before rallying in the state semifinals.

“Our team knew that we weren’t a five seed in our minds and coach Friske said it from the beginning — D3’s going to have a problem with us and we showed that throughout these playoffs,” Sheridan said.

While it was the defense that largely carried Pewaukee to the gold ball, it was its offense that set the tone early.

An opening drive that encapsulated 6 1/2 minutes and 78 yards on 12 plays culminated in a 1-yard touchdown punched in by Hansen. Then the Pirates ran a fake on the ensuing extra point, as junior holder Logan Schill bolted for the goal line to make it 8-0 with 5:24 left in the first quarter

“The fake, it was a tape thing,” Friske said. “We saw it on film. We run those fakes throughout the year when we see certain things and I told Logan, our holder, ‘Look, trust the scheme. If it’s there, run it.’

“Great players make great plays and obviously he did that. That was a huge boost.”

That two-point conversion would loom large.

Pewaukee forced a turnover on downs inside its own 10-yard line when a fourth-down pass from Fenske fell incomplete near the end of the first quarter. Then junior running back Carter Pearson got around the edge and appeared poised for a big gain, but was stripped by Elliott Nolin and Rice Lake was back in business.

“We had the fumble down at the far end was probably a touchdown if we don’t fumble it because Carter’s breaking into the clear and that guy did a great job of stripping the ball, but there’s no one left,” Friske said. “Credit them — they made a big play and cashed in on it and made it a lot tighter than we were comfortable with.”

Fenske would eventually keep it himself for a 4-yard touchdown. But the Warriors couldn’t convert their two-point try after getting pushed back by an illegal block penalty, and the score remained 8-6 with 10:41 remaining in the first half.

The following two drives ended with turnovers. Hansen lost a fumble on fourth and long in Warrior territory, but then Dettlaff pounced on a fumble off a poor exchange. From there, neither team truly threatened before halftime, as Dettlaff’s 39-yard field goal try as time expired was well short.

The next scoring chance came with 23 seconds left in the third quarter as Rice Lake lined up for a 30-yard field goal with the wind at its back. But Jace Fitzgerald’s go-ahead attempt was denied by the right upright.

It wasn’t the only break the Pirates caught. All-state wide receiver Alex Belongia was hobbled early on and only played sparingly in the second half, while leading rusher Christian Lindow was sidelined due to injury.

“That team is so explosive with what they do and their quarterback is so good that it’s hold your breath for the entire time and just hope for something good to happen,” Friske said. “Our kids continue to respond, continue to battle and obviously they got it done. I couldn’t be prouder of this group.”

Hansen finished with 20 carries for 98 yards, while senior Max Sheridan had a team-high nine tackles for a ruthless defense that forced three turnovers and held Rice Lake to 217 total yards.

“Really it was finding the right calls and knowing where to go,” Sheridan said. “Their offense is pretty confusing. You can prepare for it but you’re never really ready until you start playing.”

Pewaukee’s players stormed over to their raucous fans after going through the handshake line before waiting for Friske to break out in a celebratory dance and lead a cheer.

Then, at long last, it was time to hoist the gold ball.

“It’s really difficult to put into words just the relief but also the joy,” said an emotional Friske. “I’m so proud of these kids.

“To be a part of this, it means everything.”