File-This Sept. 8, 2016, file photo shows, former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carrying the Lombardi Trophy onto the field prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers in Denver. Manning was unanimously elected to the Broncos Ring of Fame on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He will be honored during the Broncos’ game against Washington at Empower Field at Mile High on Halloween. His induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Aug. 8. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)