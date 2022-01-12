PEWAUKEE — What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.
That’s the philosophy Pewaukee girls basketball coach Jim Rueter approached this season with.
Knowing his Pirates would be one of the state’s elite outfits, Reuter loaded the schedule with a bevy of heavyweights.
Not only are the Pirates surviving Reuter’s gauntlet. They’re thriving.
Pewaukee, the No. 3 team in Division 2, welcomed Division 3 power Catholic Memorial to town Tuesday night, then proceeded to be extremely rude hosts.
Pewaukee got 21 points from freshman guard Amy Terrian and 16 from senior guard Sarah Newcomer, routing the Crusaders, 69-40. The Pirates won their 12th straight game and improved to 12-1, while Catholic Memorial had its seven-game winning streak snapped and slipped to 9-4.
“It’s fun to play those kinds of games and challenge yourself,” Reuter said. “Games like that make you better because it can help point out your flaws.”
With the season at the midway point, this much is clear: Pewaukee doesn’t have many flaws.
Led by the versatile Newcomer and the sensational sister duo of freshmen Amy and Anna Terrain, Pewaukee has a trio of playmakers that rivals any in the state. Senior post Megan Zielsdorf (12 points) is a dangerous inside presence. And the Pirates have four other players averaging at least 5.0 points per game.
“It’s hard to guard us,” said Amy Terrian, the Pirates leading scorer at 17.0 points per game. “We have six kids that can get in double figures at any time and you’ve got to guard all six of us. It plays into our game that any of us can score and get us on a run.”
During the Pirates’ impressive 12-game winning streak, they’ve posted nonconference wins against Division 1 powers Brookfield East, De Pere, Germantown, Kimberly and Oak Creek. If Reuter’s goal was to make this bunch stronger, he now has a team of Wonder Women.
“I just think we have a lot of ways to hurt teams,” said Newcomer, a Northern Michigan recruit. “If one of us has an off night, we have a ton of other girls that can step up. So, it’s just hard for other teams to guard and plan and matchup on all of us.”
Catholic Memorial, ranked No. 7 in the latest Division 3 poll, found that out the hard way.
The Crusaders hung tough much of the first half and pulled even, 25-25, with 4:15 left in the half. Over the next six minutes, though, Pewaukee smacked CMH with a 172 run and took a 42-27 lead early in the second half.
The Pirates’ advantage grew to as many as 31. And over the final 22 minutes, Catholic Memorial managed just 15 points.
“I think having the focus on defense and bringing the energy were big,” Newcomer said. “I think early on we were a little hesitant and timid, which we normally don’t do. So, the confidence and energy were a big help.”
Pewaukee’s run was a mild surprise after there were five ties and two lead changes in the first 14 minutes.
Amy Terrian scored nine points during an 11-0 Pewaukee run that gave the Pirates a 22-13 lead.
First, Terrian knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in a 16-second window. Then after a basket by Newcomer, Anna Terrian found a cutting Amy Terrian for a layup, foul and free throw that gave Pewaukee its nine-point lead.
After a slow start, Amy Terrian made 7 of her final 12 field goals, all seven free throws and added five assists, four rebounds and two steals. “It’s incredible what she can do,” Reuter said of the 5foot-8 Amy Terrian. “She’s so mentally tough and has so much poise, and that’s a really tough thing to have for a high school kid. She’s just so intelligent out there and so smart.”
The Crusaders answered with a 12-3 burst of their own, though, and pulled even at 25. Freshman standout Jenna Welsch (12 points) had the first four points in the run, senior forward Grace Loman (team-high 15 points) followed with a pair of nifty, spinning baskets, then sophomore guard Olivia Conway made four straight free throws as CMH knotted the game, 25-25.
From there, it was all Pewaukee.
The Pirates closed the half on a 12-2 run in which Newcomer had four points, Anna Terrian and Lily Bierce drained 3-pointers, and Amy Terrian drilled a 15-footer to give Pewaukee a 37-27 lead at the break.
Newcomer then scored the first five points of the second half — including a 3-pointer — as Pewaukee’s lead ballooned to 42-27. “The most impressive thing about this team is they find different ways to step up and win,” Reuter said. “Different kids step up and we had that again.”
Pewaukee wasn’t done either, embarking on runs of 9-2 and 8-0 in the final 15 minutes.
As good as the Pirates were on the offensive end, they were even better defensively.
With Pewaukee mixing man-to-man and zone defenses, CMH scored just 15 points in its final 39 possessions — a paltry average of 0.38 points per trip. Catholic Memorial shot just 4-for-23 in that stretch (17.4%) and turned the ball over 13 times.
“We’ve got big targets on our back right now,” said Amy Terrian, who was born five minutes earlier than her twin sister. “We’ll get everybody’s best game.”
The problem for everybody else — as CMH discovered — is that hasn’t been enough to slow down the juggernaut that is Pewaukee girls basketball.
“I like where we’re at,” Newcomer said. “It feels pretty good. Coach tells us all the time, though, that we don’t want to settle. We’ve got to keep going hard in practice and keep getting better.”