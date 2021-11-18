PEWAUKEE — For all the tradition that stems from the Pewaukee football program, one thing had eluded it — a trip to the same place a certain trio of brothers played their college ball.
The Pirates checked off that bucket-list item last Friday with a come-frombehind victory against Monroe to reach state for the first time ever. Now they hope to achieve another milestone this Friday when they square off against Rice Lake in the WIAA Division 3 state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
“We started off a little slow,” Pewaukee coach Justin Friske said. “We had some issues with quarantines and things at the end of the year that affected us negatively. We’ve bounced back from that. And we’ve had a pretty successful year. Our defense has been very strong throughout the playoffs and during the season, and we are just really excited to represent our school and our community at the state championship game this coming Friday.”
Reaching the playoffs is nothing new for the Pirates (11-2) — they’ve qualified every year dating back to 1998. Pewaukee received a No. 5 seed in the D3 bracket and wasn’t even ranked in the final coaches poll. In fact, neither was Rice Lake (11-2), who was a No. 3 seed and last won a state title in 2017 (D3). The Warriors will be making their seventh trip to the finals in all.
“We have a lot of guys that have played for a couple of years,” Friske said. “They’ve taken their lumps, the sophomores and juniors and now the seniors that really have kind of come into their own.”
Dating back to the days of the Watt brothers, Pewaukee ran its postseason streak to 15 years this season, yet had only reached the state semifinals once (2016). But Pewaukee senior running back Max Sheridan avoids the tackle of Catholic Memorial senior defensive back Marques Hogans during a Parkland Conference football game earlier this season at Pewaukee.
Pirates
defense wins championships, and as Friske noted, the Pirates have been riding that unit throughout the season.
“I do think we have pretty good team speed on defense and we have guys that just love to play,” Friske said. “Just the fun that they have playing with each other, I think that makes it a difficult unit to go up against week in and week out. They just really enjoy playing and they have a lot of experience and that just seems to help us.”
Senior linebacker Max Sheridan leads the Pirates with 109 tackles, while senior linebackers Nick Dettlaff and Carson Hansen have three sacks apiece. Pewaukee is also strong in the defensive backfield, with senior Nathan Schroeder and junior Logan Schill combining for nine interceptions.
Hansen also took over at quarterback after senior Zane Farra broke his collarbone midway through the season, while Logan Dobberstein was forced to sit out with an arm injury suffered during the baseball season.
“We were almost forced into the situation,” Friske said. “But what we found in Carson is that he’s a kid that has a lot of ability to both run and throw the ball, and he provides us with a little different dimension that we haven’t had. I think he does make us more difficult to defend. He’s an ultimate competitor.”
Hansen is one of five players that will tote the pigskin for the Pirates, who rarely go to the air. But they haven’t been forced to do so much, shutting out four straight opponents before special teams helped spur a comeback against the Cheesemakers. The championship pedigree at Pewaukee has carried over from basketball and baseball over the past calendar year.
“This group has always been a talented group,” Friske said. “The stars are just aligning and we’ve been able to have some really great kids play multiple sports and that opportunity to play at such a high level.”
Rice Lake has bred its fair share of outstanding athletes over the years and will present a strong challenge Friday morning.
Since getting shut out by Menomonie 35-0 on Oct. 1, the Warriors have won each of their last six games by double figures, beating Menasha 36-21 in the state semifinal round.
“After the Menomonie game, that one we, you know, really didn’t show up … they did a great job of giving us the roadmap to what we needed to improve on thereafter,” Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said. “That’s the biggest thing I give them credit for is even when they’re getting their butt kicked, they’re not giving up, they’re hanging in there and sometimes the other team gives up before us and that’s been their greatest strength.”
Rice Lake leading rusher and tackler Christian Lindow didn’t play last week and won’t again against Pewaukee, leaving quarterback Cole Fenske as its top option. He’s rushed for 693 yards and 12 touchdowns, and in the passing game, Fenske has thrown for 1,205 yards and 20 TDs compared to just three interceptions.
Alex Belongia is Fenske’s favorite — and almost only — target. Belongia has 36 of Rice Lake’s 59 receptions on the season for 846 yards and 12 scores. He and Easton Stone, who is now the Warriors’ top back, also have 85 tackles apiece to lead the efforts defensively.
“I think every coach will tell you no matter how good you think you played, after you watch the film, you’re gonna find holes in it that you need to keep filling in and they’ve been very diligent about … trying to fix the things that are broken, build on the things that we’re doing right and it’s just sustained effort,” Hill said. “I think is the biggest thing for know from one week to the next, the kids keep coming back on Monday ready to go again with a fresh mindset to get after the next opponent.”
In this case, the next opponent is Pewaukee, hungry to make the most out of its first trip west on I-94 to Camp Randall and build off the school’s overall success.
“With the basketball team going and winning the state title, the baseball team going to the state championships, I think that experience just breeds the mindset that they can achieve at a high level and they can do these things and that and we have talented kids who want to work hard,” Friske said.
“So it is a little bit of a perfect storm right now and certainly we’re happy to ride it as long as we can.”