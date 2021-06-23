FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up the court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla. The Detroit Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, June 22, 2021 grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it'll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.(AP Photo/Mitch Alcala, File)