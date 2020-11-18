FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2020, file photo, Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (27) and Memphis Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas (17) reach for the opening tip in an NBA basketball play-in game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The 2020-21 NBA schedule will feature a play-in tournament and an NBA Finals that could run all the way until July 22 — keeping some players from competing in the Olympics. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP, File)