FILE - Marshawn Lynch stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2021. Police in Las Vegas say the former NFL running back was asleep and smelled of alcohol when he was found in his damaged sports car this week and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Lynch's attorneys responded Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, with a statement saying Lynch was in a parked car, not driving, and a DUI charge won't stick. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)