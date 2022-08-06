This photo shows a display with Jen Welter's blue-and-pink jersey, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. A 15-year-old boy made his way through the The Pro Football Hall of Fame museum on Friday, checking out the memorabilia and bronze busts before stopping to take a picture of Jen Welter’s blue-and-pink jersey to send to his younger sister. (AP Photo/Rob Maaddi)