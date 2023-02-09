FILE - Visitors watch a simulation of the Parade of Nations exhibit during the opening day of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs Colo., on July 30, 2020. More than 27 months since it was greenlighted by Congress, the panel established to investigate the inner workings of the U.S. Olympic structure has yet to conduct a formal interview because of bureaucratic red tape and slow action from the same lawmakers who had expressed a pressing need for better oversight. The commission was created as part of the bipartisan “Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020,” which itself came out of an 18-month investigation into how the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the sports organizations it oversees mishandled sex-abuse cases in gymnastics and other sports. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP, File)