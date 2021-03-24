FILE - This June 21, 2019, file photo shows a person making bets at a William Hill kiosk inside the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. A national group that fights compulsive gambling is concerned about financial deals between colleges and sports betting companies. Last September, PointsBet and the University of Colorado inked a $1.6 million five-year deal in which the school will receive funding while promoting the sports book on its media channels and at in-person sporting events. The deal also calls for Colorado to receive $30 for each person that signs up for sports betting after being referred by the school. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)