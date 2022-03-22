FILE - Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford prepares to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Stafford realizes he probably could have got more money in his newest contract extension after an outstanding debut season with the Rams but his priority is not more dollars, it is more rings. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)