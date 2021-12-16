Raccoons of future witness victory

OCONOMOWOC - Youth Night brought basketball players out of the woodwork from all corners of the Oconomowoc community Friday.
The varsity Raccoons eventually rewarded them for coming.
Senior Jake Fisher scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, and senior Greg Galloway and junior Logan Arndt combined for 27 in the second half to rally Ocon from an early 12-point deficit to an 81-67 Classic 8 Conference triumph over Mukwonago.
“We all just believed in each other,” said Galloway, who scored a season-high 20 points. “When things aren’t going our way, we always have each other to fall back on.
“I think we realized in this game what we can do when everyone gets involved, and we played some really good defense. We went into halftime with a lot of energy and were all screaming at each other. We really got going.”
Arndt, a varsity newcomer, chipped in with 16 points. He shared his perspective on what turned the tide in the Raccoons’ favor.
“We definitely picked up the ball pressure and got out to their shooters better in the second half than we did in the first,” Arndt said. “There was a lack of communication in the first half that gave them open 3s. In the second half, we started talking to each other and picked up the pressure.
“In the first half, we were getting some shots, but they weren’t as open as we wanted them to be. We realized in the second half that we needed to get open more, so we moved the ball around, got some post touches and kickouts and found the open guy.”
Oconomowoc coach Jay Benish saw his team begin to shift the momentum during the final 8 minutes, 23 seconds of the first half, when it outscored Mukwonago 26-8 to take a 35-29 edge.
“They got hot early and built a lead on us,” Benish said. “I was proud of the way our guys stuck together. We hang our hats on defense and rebounding, so we did our best to get a stop and then a second stop. Our closeouts were much better in the second half. We were long enough to make it tough on their smaller guards.
“Jake really carried us offensively in the first half, getting to the rim and finishing. We were able to spread it around a little bit more in the second half. We got some big 3s from Greg and one from Gus Audley that was huge. We were able to build it up to 15 or so.”
Mukwonago, to its credit, didn’t relent. The Indians narrowed an 11-point deficit to six on a basket by senior Aidan Gilson-Calderon with 8:30 to play, but they could get no closer.
Senior point guard Joey Jendusa scored a team-high 20 points and played his usual steady floor game for the Indians, who got 16 points from senior Jordan Pollnow and 14 from junior Collin Madson.
“Joey Jendusa is one of the best point guards, if not the best, that I’ve coached, and I’ve been with him since fourth grade,” Pollow said. “We just turned the ball over too many times - 11 - in the second half. We gave up too many offensive rebounds. If we get three more of those, you take six of their points off the board and we’re going the other way. That killed us, too.
“And we were 11-of-22 from the free-throw line. You can’t have that at the varsity level in any game. Those are all things we can control, and we didn’t convert.”
The Indians converted successfully early on, hitting a trio of 3-pointers during their 21-9 start.
“Typically we haven’t gotten out to great starts, but we came out and hit some shots,” Pollnow said. “We talked about them being too good of a team and too well-coached to get blown out. They weathered our storm and we almost weathered their storm; not quite.
“We had a lot of looks that our shooters have hit all year so far and they just didn’t go this time. We hit 3 of 11. If we go 5 of 11, it’s a tie game at half. Instead, Fisher banks one in and that gave them an extra bit of momentum.”
Benish was asked if he liked the way his players asserted themselves in the second half after Fisher carried most of the scoring load in the first.
“No doubt,” he said. “Greg Galloway had a lot of games last year when he was in the 20s. He’s a second-team all-conference player, and tonight he showed why he is. He did a little bit inside, a little bit outside and got to the line. If we get that consistently from Greg, we’re really hard to guard, because Logan can play and Jake can play and Carter (Tower) is crafty about getting his.
“I thought our bench came in and bought us some minutes. Tino Conigliaro came in as a freshman and hit a ‘3’ and played with no fear. He was on the floor at the end of the game for a reason. He’s a good defender and he’s smart.
“Gus Audley is playing varsity for the first time, and you can see with each game how much more comfortable he gets. He’s active around the basket, he’s long and athletic, and I think he’ll continue to grow and do good things for us.”
The Raccoons appreciated the backing they received from their Youth Night audience.
“It’s so cool for us to come out through the tunnel of kids giving us high fives,” Galloway said. “It’s so cool to have so many people coming out to support us. When you hear them chanting your name when you’re shooting a free throw, there’s no better feeling.”
The experience was a first for Arndt, who missed all of last season with an injury.
“It was definitely a different situation for me,” he said. “I’d really never played in front of a big crowd in general like this before. It’s hard not to smile in warmups because everyone’s so excited right away.
“The nerves were there right away, but I kind of adapted right away and it was a fun game.”
Benish took notice, too.
“Youth Night is always one of my favorite nights of the year,” the coach said. “One of the coolest things is standing in front of our players and looking behind them and seeing the little guys in their uniforms. It’s one of those things where you have to smile seeing them jumping around and cheering and being into the game instead of running around doing other things. It was great to see them locked in. That’s what we need. That’s how you build a solid foundation.
“We talk about family a lot with our varsity guys, but it extends all the way down to our youth. We talk about our Ocon basketball family. Tonight you could have taken a snapshot and seen everyone in it Ñ a family picture. And it made a difference in the game.”
OCONOMOWOC 81
MUKWONAGO 67
Mukwonago: Aidan Gilson-Calderon 8, Joey Jendusa 20, Collin Madson 14, Jordan Pollnow 16, Mason Rybolt 7, Hayden Prucha 2.
Oconomowoc: Tommy Popelier 3, Greg Galloway 20, Jake Fisher 22, Tino Conigliaro 3, Gus Audley 9, Carter Tower 8, Logan Arndt 16.
Scoring by Halves
Mukwonago 29 38 - 67
Oconomowoc 35 46 - 81
3-pointers: Muk 6 (Madson 4, Pollnow, Rybolt); Ocon 8 (Galloway 3, Fisher 2, Popelier, Conigliaro, Audley). Free Throws: Muk 11-22; Ocon 17-25. Total Fouls: Muk 19; Ocon 20.
Fouled Out: none.
Next Tip-Offs
Who: Oconomowoc vs. Muskego
What: Classic 8 Conference boys basketball game
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Muskego High School
Review: The Raccoons and Warriors split their conference series last season, with Ocon winning 61-55 at home and Muskego prevailing 57-54 on its court.
Preview: Muskego dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the Classic 8 with a 74-61 loss to Mukwonago on Tuesday. The Warriors’ lone victory came over New Berlin West (68-55) on Dec. 7. Senior Dylan Krause leads Muskego scorers with an average of 14.8 points per game, while junior Louie Schwabe adds 10.5.
Who: Janesville Craig vs. Oconomowoc
What: non-conference boys basketball game
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Gale Douglas Field House, Oconomowoc
Review: The Cougars defeated the Raccoons 84-79 last season.
Preview: Craig is 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Eight Conference. Sophomore Carson McCormick is the Cougars’ top scorer, averaging 15.7 points per outing, while senior Hayden Halverson contributes 11.0.
Who: Catholic Memorial vs. Oconomowoc
What: Classic 8 boys basketball game
When: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Gale Douglas Field House, Oconomowoc
Review: Oconomowoc won the first meeting between the teams last season 54-51 before CMH took the second by the same score.
Preview: CMH improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Classic 8 with a 69-66 victory over Waukesha South on Tuesday. The Crusaders get 16.6 points a game from junior Bennett McCormick and 10 from junior Ben Goedheer.
Who: Oconomowoc vs. Waunakee
What: non-conference boys basketball game
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Review: Waunakee defeated Oconomowoc 64-62 last season. The Warriors edged the Raccoons 50-48 at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 11, 2019.
Preview: Waunakee is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Badger Conference. Senior Andrew Keller averages a team-leading 13.5 points per game, while senior Aidan Driscoll chips in 13.3.