Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.