MILWAUKEE — Ahmad Rand scored 16 points and BJ Freeman hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to lift Milwaukee over Oakland 80-77 on Saturday night.
Rand also grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (18-8, 12-4 Horizon League). Vin Baker Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds. Freeman hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.
The Golden Grizzlies (11-16, 9-7) were led by Trey Townsend with 21 points. Jalen Moore added 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Blake Lampman contributed 18 points and two blocks.
Rand had a dunk with 1:30 remaining in regulation to knot the score at 75. Neither team scored in the final 90 seconds, forcing overtime.
Townsend had a layup 51 seconds into OT to give Oakland the lead, but the Golden Grizzlies never scored again. Baker tied the game 12 seconds later on a layup and Freeman's bucket from long range came with 2:22 left and completed the scoring.
NEXT UP
Milwaukee's next game is Thursday against Youngstown State on the road, while Oakland hosts IUPUI on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.