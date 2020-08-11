FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Canada's Alexis Lafreniere shoots during the team's practice at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The New York Rangers won the second phase of the NHL draft lottery, giving them a shot at selecting Lafreniere. The Rangers were among eight teams that lost in the qualifying round of the playoffs with a chance to claim quite a consolation prize Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File)