FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Shinjo Kunieda, of Japan, returns a shot to Alfie Hewett, of the United Kingdom, during the men's wheelchair singles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. The U.S. Tennis Association changed its plans and now will include wheelchair competition at the scaled-down U.S. Open after athletes complained about the original decision to drop their event entirely this year. The USTA announced Wednesday, June 24, 2020, that wheelchair tennis will be played at Flushing Meadows from Sept. 10-13, the last four days of the Grand Slam tournament.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)