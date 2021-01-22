FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays' Daniel Robertson throws out New York Yankees' Thairo Estrada at first base during the second inning of a spring training baseball game in Tampa, Fla. Robertson has agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses.v(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)