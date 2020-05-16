FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo. Green Bay quarterback and two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will participate in a conference call, Friday, May 15, 2020, that gives him a chance to make his first public comments since the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)