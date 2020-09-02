FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals in East Rutherford, N.J. NFL Goodell reiterated the league’s support for players fighting for racial justice and protesting police violence. Citing a police officer shooting Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Goodell said the incident has “brought forth more feelings of anger, frustration, anguish, fear for many of us in the NFL family.” The investigation into the police shooting of Blake, who is Black, is ongoing. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)