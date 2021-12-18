BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Central had an edge in experience and height over crosstown rival Brookfield East — and each advantage included Andrew Rohde.
Rohde, a 6-7 senior guard, poured on 29 points as the host Lancers pulled away in the second half for a hardearned 71-56 victory over East in a Greater Metro Conference boys basketball game on Friday night before a packed house at Central.
“This environment is unlike many others,” Central coach Dan Wandrey said. “The gym’s packed, everybody’s ramped up, so it’s nice to have competitive kids and have composure and I thought they handled it really well.”
Central, ranked ninth in Division 1 in the wissports. net state poll, improved to 3-0 in the conference and 5-0 overall. Seventh- ranked East, playing without injured senior swing player Dan Gherezgher, its second-leading scorer, fell to 1-3 in the conference and 2-3 overall.
“That was our goal, just to try and defend as hard as we could and try to figure it out a little bit on the fly here tonight,” said East coach Joe Rux. “I thought that overall, our kids fought pretty hard and now we just keep building from there. But obviously they’re a good team that’s disciplined and is playing really well right now.”
East, which started three juniors, a sophomore and a freshman, jumped out to an 18-12 lead behind a flurry of 3-pointers and stayed close throughout the half.
One possession midway through the first half was indicative of both the Spartans offense and Lancers defense. Following a threepoint play by Rohde, the Spartans worked the ball for 58 seconds before getting a jumper from Matt Schmainda that tied it 20-20.
“They’re a really wellcoached team and the offense they run is really well-equipped for their players because they’re great shooters,” Rohde said. “We had the scout team run against us in practice, do the same thing, so we worked on going through those screens and trying to defend it as hard as we can.”
Bennett Murray score on a reverse lay-in with 1.8 seconds left to put Central up 35-31 at the break.
“What I was most disappointed in was at the beginning, we weren’t exactly following the game plan on how we wanted to defend,” Wandrey said. “We made that adjustment the second part of the first half, and then I thought the second half our defense was outstanding.”
The Spartans pulled within 40-38 on a 3-pointer by Michael Francken, but Central answered with a 12-1 run. Rohde capped the surge with a three-point play to make it 52-39 with 9:36 remaining.
Robert Bloom scored on consecutive rebound putbacks and Rohde drove for a layin to push the lead to 63-46, but Schmainda hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Nollen Tabaska added a free throw to cut the lead to 63-53 with 4:15 remaining.
“We knew they were going to make a run, so during that free throw, right after they hit that last three and they were at the run, we just kind of regrouped and everybody calmed down and got ourselves back together,” Rohde said.
But the Spartans missed their next six shots, including four from beyond the arc, and Rohde sandwiched a pair of scoring drives around two free throws to push the lead to 69-53.
Schmainda finished with 19 points, including five 3pointers, sophomore guard Andrew Graf had 16 points and Tabaska 12.
Jack Daugherty, a 6-7 sophomore forward, added 14 points for the Lancers.
Rohde, who was a key varsity reserve as a 6-foot freshman, scored on a variety of drives, converted a pair of three-point plays, hit two first-half 3-pointers, and was 5-of-6 from the line.
“He’s a very skilled player,” Rux said. “He does a great job of not only shooting it, but he’s crafty in getting to the rim. Obviously, that presents a problem. I thought we actually defended him halfway decent, to be honest. There were times where we were right there.”