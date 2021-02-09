FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo looks back during the Champions League Group D soccer match in Madrid, Spain. A U.S. appeals court is letting a federal judge in Nevada decide claims by a woman suing soccer star Ronaldo over a $375,000 rape case hush-money settlement reached more than a decade ago. An attorney for Ronaldo declined to comment and a lawyer for Kathryn Mayorga did not respond Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, to messages about a Jan. 13, 2021, order by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)