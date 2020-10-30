FILE - In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson poses for photos with his wife, Ciara; their daughter, Sienna; and Ciara's son, Future, in Renton, Wash. The couple are putting their money and celebrity behind rebranding a charter school, which advocates hope will boost the troubled Washington state charter school sector that has suffered from enrollment problems after years of legal challenges. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)