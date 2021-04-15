Athletes display the Olympic uniforms for Russian athletes in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Russia presents its Olympic kit for the Tokyo Games, which shouldn't depict any symbols of the country. Russian athletes will compete at the Tokyo Olympics as neutral after the Court of Arbitration for Sport last December banned Russia from using its name, flag and anthem at any world championships for the next two years because of state-backed doping. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)