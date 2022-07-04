FILE - Ryan Lochte, of the United States, bites his gold medal for the men's 200 meters freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Championships in Shanghai, China, on July 26, 2011. Ryan Lochte told The Associated Press by phone Sunday, July 3, 2022, that he is auctioning off all of his Olympic silver and bronze medals, with the proceeds going to a charity benefitting children. The 37-year-old swimmer earned 12 medals over four Olympics, including six gold that he plans to keep for now. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)