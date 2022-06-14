FILE - At left, Chellsie Memmel is shown during the final round of the U.S. gymnastics championships, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2011, in St. Paul, Minn. At right, Alicia Sacramone waves to the crowd during the women's senior division at the U.S. gymnastics championships, Sunday, June 10, 2012, in St. Louis. Alicia Sacramone Quinn and Chellsie Memmel won Olympic and world championship medals together. Now the two longtime friends and USA Gymnastics teammates are tasked with leading the organization back to the top of the podium. (AP Photo/File)