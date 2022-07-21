FILE - Sage Karam stands on pit road during qualifying for the Pocono IndyCar 500 auto race, in Long Pond, Pa., Aug. 22, 2015. Karam's somber reality at Pocono Raceway is this: Racing can be such a fatal-and-harrowing sport. Karam triggered a wreck in his last race at the tri-oval track that killed an IndyCar driver and sunk him so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again.. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)