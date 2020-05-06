FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Gayle Benson, widow of NFL New Orleans Saints and NBA New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson, walks down the steps to receive his casket with New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond for visitation at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. Aymond, who knew the couple separately before they married in 2004, has become almost a part of the team, thought by some to bring the beloved Saints help from a higher power. Aymond was there to eulogize Tom Benson as a “New Orleans saint on Earth” and walk side by side with Gayle in the funeral procession. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)