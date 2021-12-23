FILE - Alberto Salazar watches a training session for the World Athletic Championships at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing, Aug. 21, 2015. Track coach Alberto Salazar’s appeal of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in the latest, and possibly final, defeat of his once-storied career, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)